May partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, and feature the following offers:
- Artistry — One pair of tickets to Wit on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to Broadway Songbook: Hollywood & Broadway on Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.
- Cantus — One pair of tickets to Covers: A Pop Concert on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cowles Center.
- Northrop — One pair of tickets to Eifman Ballet on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Diana Ross on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Mozart Sinfonia Concertante on Friday, May 12, or Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. (you choose the date).
- The Museum of Russian Art — Two pairs of admission passes — check out what's happening now at TMORA.
- Park Square Theatre — Two pairs of vouchers to any production in the 2016-17 season - take a look at the current and upcoming shows.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. May 2 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our April offers:
- VocalEssence - Miracle Mass
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony
- Minnesota Opera - La Boheme
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — West Side Story
- Northrop — Brian Brooks Moving Company
- Westminster Town Hall Forum - Otis Moss III: Building the Beloved Community and Richard Haass: Shaping a New Foreign Policy
- Minnesota Orchestra — Edo de Waart Returns and Lise de la Salle Plays Ravel
- The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes.
