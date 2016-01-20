MinnPost is hiring a finance director
MinnPost, one of the country’s leading nonprofit news organizations, is looking to hire a Director of Finance & Operations to join our executive team and manage our growing business, which currently has an annual operating budget of about $1.6 million.
The Director of Finance & Operations is a leader in our business staff, overseeing MinnPost’s finance, business planning and budgeting, human resources, administration, and IT activities. This person reports to the Publisher/CEO and works closely with the Director of Development and the Director of Advertising & Sponsorship as a member of our business leadership team.
We are looking for someone who is excited to build on MinnPost’s current momentum and help direct the organization’s future growth, and passionate about our mission to provide high-quality news and analysis for people who care about Minnesota.
Successful candidates will have prior experience as a financial manager, exceptional attention to detail, the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment, and have demonstrated skill in both directing their own work and collaborating as part of a team.
Those who are interested in applying should review the position description and send a résumé and cover letter to jobs@minnpost.com. (No phone calls, please.)
