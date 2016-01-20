MinnPost Social: Bierschbach and Callaghan to discuss 2017 legislative session on May 30
From tax cuts to mass transit, the 2017 session of the state Legislature has been marked by big issues. To understand what happened and what it will mean for Minnesota, join MinnPost writers Briana Bierschbach and Peter Callaghan and editor Andrew Putz at the latest event in our MinnPost Social series. You'll not only get a thrilling recap of the session, but the chance to ask about all the things you've always wanted to know (about the Legislature, that is).
The event, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, will take place at the Happy Gnome in St. Paul, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Light appetizers and food for thought will be provided.
MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets starting Tuesday, May 16; others may buy them for $10 apiece starting on Thursday.
Qualifying members may claim their free tickets using a promo code that has been emailed to them directly. Those who do not receive the email, or who become MinnPost members prior to the event, may contact Claire Radomski to request the promo code.
General ticket sales begin May 18.
More information is available on our event page.
Most Commented