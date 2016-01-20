MinnRoast 2017 slide show #1

Over 1,400 members, sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost's 10th annual variety show on April 28 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. Hundreds filled Rock Bottom Brewery for the pre-show sponsor reception. Joining regular show performers like Gov. Mark Dayton, Rep. Tom Emmer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were first-timers "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern, "Almanac" reporter Mary Lahammer, rapper DJ/FRND and soul singer PaviElle French. Others, including Rep. Keith Ellison, Tom Horner, actress Michelle Hutchison and Amy Koch appeared in videos throughout the program. MinnPost contributing photographer Jana Freiband captured the evening.
Funds raised at MinnRoast 2017 were in honor of Lee Lynch and Terry Saario, whose philanthropic and creative work helped launch MinnPost ten years ago. Join the nearly 225 individuals who have already contributed to the new Lee Lynch & Terry Saario Innovation Fund with a gift to help MinnPost grow, innovate, and expand our coverage of important regional and national issues.
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnRoast 2017 volunteers Lynn Cibuzar, Caitlin Schober, Julie Schaal and Jane Cracraft
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnPost development director Claire Radomski and advertising and membership assistant Laura Lindsay
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Gay and Mark Herzberg
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Shireen de Sam Lazaro, event sponsors Kay de Sam Lazaro and MinnPost board member Fred de Sam Lazaro
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Ethan Parsons and Sarah Burridge
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Phil Oxman, event sponsor Park Board Commissioner Meg Forney, Jon Fagerson and Harvey Zuckman
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Event sponsors Bonnie Westlin and MinnPost Board member Jeremy Pierotti
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Gary and Joann Eichten, former Gov. Arne Carlson and Tom Kayser
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Event sponsor Missy Staples Thompson and MinnPost co-founder Joel Kramer
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Sarah Lemagie and Josh DuBois
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnPost editor Andrew Putz and Kylie Engle, event sponsors Claire Dempsey and MinnPost board member Jack Dempsey
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Kylah Lenz, MinnPost board member and MinnRoast co-chair Mark Abeln and Deb Cohen
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Event sponsors Peggy and Ilo Leppik and MinnPost co-founder Laurie Kramer
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Event sponsor and MinnPost board member Becky Klevan, Jason Davis, June Yoshinari Davis and Colin Brooks
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Sara and Ian Schonwald
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnPost web editor Corey Anderson, event sponsors Cari and Nathan Nesje, and Kippy Freund
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Patty and Duane Ring
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Event sponsors Jessica Cordova Kramer and Eli Kramer, and MinnPost board member Jeremy Pierotti
Most Commented