MinnRoast 2017 slide show #3

Photos from the pre-MinnRoast 2017 reception at Rock Bottom Brewery featuring Lee Lynch, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, Andrew Zimmern, Mary Lahammer and more. MinnPost contributing photographer Jana Freiband captured the evening.
Funds raised at MinnRoast 2017 were in honor of Lee Lynch and Terry Saario, whose philanthropic and creative work helped launch MinnPost ten years ago. Join the nearly 225 individuals who have already contributed to the new Lee Lynch & Terry Saario Innovation Fund with a gift to help MinnPost grow, innovate, and expand our coverage of important regional and national issues.
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Sara Miele and event sponsor Ellen Wolfson
Members of the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus ensemble OutLoud!: Carlos Saldaña, OutLoud! Director Jerry Rubino, Anthony Streiff, Logan Miller, Maxwell Freudenthal and Rich Frieson
Scott Potter and Lucia Watson
Molly Murphy, Jennifer Witt, Brian Moberg, Alexander Wolsky and MinnPost board member Kandace Olsen
Fawn Bernhardt-Norvell, "Almanac" Capitol reporter Mary Lahammer and Judy Brunswick
Joel Hutchison, Joan Hutchison, Alvin Hutchison and MinnRoast cast member Michelle Hutchison
Ron Eldred, MinnPost reporter Ibrahim Hirsi and Pat Eldred
Celebrity chef and MinnRoast cast member Andrew Zimmern, center, with Ezra and Adeev Potash, the Potash Twins
Matt Schmit, MinnPost publisher and CEO Andrew Wallmeyer, event sponsors Mike and Kay O'Keefe, and Dane Smith
MinnRoast performer DJ/FRND, a.k.a. Donovan Jackson, right, and Shawn Fitz B.C., a.k.a. Shawn Fitzgibbons
Carla Purdue, MinnRoast cast members Amy Buchanan and Mugsy, Lulu Bronson and Charlotte Navarro
Megan O'Hara and R.T. Rybak
Arthur Himmelman, event sponsors Sylvia and Sam Kaplan
Joan Onffroy and Andrea Feshbach
Dee Gaeddert, Jim Dorsey and Linda Satorius
Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus artistic director Dr. Ben Riggs and executive director Jeff Heine, and Alison Smith
Jonathan Scoll and MinnRoast committee member Barbara Scoll
Vocalist Katia Cardenas and her band — Jordan Hedlund, drums, Matt Senjem, bass, and Steven Hobert, piano — provided pre-show entertainment
MinnRoast performer DJ/FRND and MinnRoast director/performer Ashleigh Swenson
