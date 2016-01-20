Skip to Content

MinnRoast 2017 slide show #4

By Corey Anderson | 02:01 pm
The "Hamilton" parody performers
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
The "Hamilton" parody performers, standing: Amy Buchanan, Randall Thomson, DJ/FRND, Gov. Mark Dayton, Brian "BT" Turner, Joe Kimball and Lynn Smith. Kneeling: Mugsy and Ashleigh Swenson.

Photos from the MinnRoast 2017 program featuring Andrew Zimmern, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Mark Dayton, Rep. Tom Emmer, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, PaviElle French and more. MinnPost contributing photographer Jana Freiband captured the evening.

Funds raised at MinnRoast 2017 were in honor of Lee Lynch and Terry Saario, whose philanthropic and creative work helped launch MinnPost ten years ago. Join the nearly 225 individuals who have already contributed to the new Lee Lynch & Terry Saario Innovation Fund with a gift to help MinnPost grow, innovate, and expand our coverage of important regional and national issues.

MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Gov. Mark Dayton and DJ/FRND fist-bump at the end of "Alexander Hamilton"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Soul singer PaviElle French singing "Let's Do It — Let's Run for Gov"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Mugsy and Randall Thomson
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Tom Horner pitching the "Lewis Carroll School for Aspiring Press Secretaries"
State Rep. Ilhan Omar
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
State Rep. Ilhan Omar performing a dialogue with state Sen. Jim Abeler (not shown)
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Sen. Amy Klobuchar delivering her monologue
Comedian Madde Gibba and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Comedian Madde Gibba and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern sing "Belting for Borscht"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Soprano Maria Jette
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Mary Lahammer and Amy Koch performing in the video "Minnsky Postsky"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Brian "BT" Turner as Jim Surdyk singing "Sunday, Sunday"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges performing her monologue
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnPost editor Andrew Putz and CEO Andrew Wallmeyer
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnPost co-founders Laurie and Joel Kramer and Lee Lynch
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
MinnRoast 10th Anniversary honorees Lee Lynch and Terry Saario
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Brian "BT" Turner as President Trump and Michelle Hutchison as Prof. Higgins in "My Fair Trumpy"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
The Singing Suburban Mayors being conducted by DeAnne Sherman
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Rep. Tom Emmer performing his monologue
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Rep. Keith Ellison performing in his submitted video
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Maria Jette as Hillary Clinton performing "I Dreamed a Dream"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman performing his monologue
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
Randall Thomson as Speaker Paul Ryan performing "Speaker of the House"
MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband
The Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus ensemble Out Loud! performing the finale "One!"

