MinnRoast 2017's ode to our newest liquor law: 'Sunday, Sunday'
By Corey Anderson | 08:23 am
Radio personality Brian "BT" Turner portrays a certain liquor store owner who got into a bit of hot water recently for opening his doors on Sunday. It's up to singer Amy Buchanan to lay down the law in the parody of the Mamas & the Papas song "Monday, Monday."
Funds raised at MinnRoast 2017 were in honor of Lee Lynch and Terry Saario, whose philanthropic and creative work helped launch MinnPost ten years ago. Join the nearly 225 individuals who have already contributed to the new Lee Lynch & Terry Saario Innovation Fund with a gift to help MinnPost grow, innovate, and expand our coverage of important regional and national issues.
