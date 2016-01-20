Position Description: Director of Finance & Operations
About MinnPost
MinnPost is an online-only news publisher best known for its coverage of Minnesota politics and policy. We are proudly nonprofit, nonpartisan and member-supported. Founded in 2007, MinnPost has grown to become one of Minnesota’s most respected news outlets and a national leader in the nascent nonprofit news industry. In two of the last three years it was named among the nation’s three best outlets of its size by the Online News Association.
We are looking for a Director of Finance & Operations to join our executive team and manage our growing business, which currently has an annual operating budget of about $1.6 million.
About the position
The Director of Finance & Operations reports to the Publisher/CEO and works closely with the Director of Advertising and Director of Development on cross-functional organizational goals. This individual plays a critical role in the management of several areas of the organization: finance, business planning and budgeting, human resources, administration, and IT.
Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to:
FINANCE
- Create and manage organization’s annual budget; provide reporting to senior leadership on budget progress throughout the year
- Manage accounts receivables and payables processes
- Maintain accurate payroll processing
- Oversee completion of annual tax return and audit with contracted accounting firm
- Create internal budgets for purposes of grant application/reporting, event planning, and membership campaign efforts
- Manage organization’s financial accounts (checking, savings, investment)
- Manage payment accounts for sustaining donors; reconcile donor accounts with accounting records for accurate reporting
OPERATIONS
- Ensure that H/R processes are consistent in regard to hiring practices, performance evaluations and employee recordkeeping
- Work closely with external vendors for IT management, office supply and equipment ordering/maintenance
- Correspond with large board of directors regarding annual giving, meeting coordination and committee involvement
- Manage some administrative functions for member-cultivation and fundraising events
GENERAL MANAGEMENT
- Advise the Publisher on business strategy and operations as a member of the Business Leadership Team, along with the Director of Development and Director of Advertising & Sponsorship
Qualifications & Salary
Strong candidates will have:
- 5+ years of professional experience in financial management, preferably in leadership roles
- a solid understanding of standard GAAP accounting principles
- the ability to collaborate effectively while working independently
- a mastery of accounting (Quickbooks preferred), spreadsheet (Excel and Google Sheets preferred), and CRM (Salesforce preferred) software
Experience working with board members, in nonprofit organizations, and in data quality management is a plus, as is a passion for independent journalism and mission-driven work. An MBA or equivalent is preferred but not required.
Anticipated salary range of $55,000 to $65,000, based on experience and qualifications.
Application process
Send résumé, cover letter, and salary expectation to jobs@minnpost.com. No phone calls, please.
Position is open until filled. Interviews expected to begin late May. Expected start date in June.
Most Commented