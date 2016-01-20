See Gov. Mark Dayton star in a 'Hamilton' parody from MinnRoast 2017
By Corey Anderson | 10:23 am
Local rapper DJ/FRND opened this year's MinnRoast variety show with a spoof of "Alexander Hamilton" from the hit broadway show. He got a little help with the lyrics from Gov. Dayton as well.
Funds raised at MinnRoast 2017 were in honor of Lee Lynch and Terry Saario, whose philanthropic and creative work helped launch MinnPost ten years ago. Join the nearly 225 individuals who have already contributed to the new Lee Lynch & Terry Saario Innovation Fund with a gift to help MinnPost grow, innovate, and expand our coverage of important regional and national issues.
