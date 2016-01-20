Three nonprofits receive MinnPost advertising in April's FAN Club offering
In our latest FAN Club giveaway, MinnPost Platinum members awarded two weeks’ worth of MinnPost advertising to three Minnesota nonprofits: Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota; Rainbow Health Initiative; and Citizens League.
Each of these winning organizations will receive advertising on MinnPost worth up to $1,650. During this voting round, MinnPost members nominated 20 organizations whose valuable work benefits Minnesotans in every area of the state.
Here’s a little bit about this voting period’s winning organizations:
- Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, based in St. Paul, works to strengthen bicycle advocacy and provide education with a goal of a more bicycle friendly Minnesota.
- Rainbow Health Initiative, based in Minneapolis, is a community-based nonprofit organization committed to advancing the health and wellness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities through research, education and advocacy.
- Citizens League, based in St. Paul, brings together people from diverse backgrounds, parties and ideologies to create and advance solutions for Minnesota.
As a nonprofit ourself, MinnPost launched the FAN Club (Free Ads for Nonprofits) program in July of 2016 to support our community and those who work to make it better, and to create a new way to thank our members for their ongoing financial support.
Our next FAN Club giveaway will take place in late July. Voting will again be open to MinnPost Platinum members, who give MinnPost the equivalent of $20 or more per month. If you would like to participate, become a MinnPost Platinum member today. (MinnPost business staff and other members of their households are not eligible to vote.)
If you have questions about your membership status or the FAN Club program, please contact Claire Radomski at members@minnpost.com.
