MinnPost Social: Peter Callaghan to discuss Minneapolis city election on August 7
With thirteen council seats, 11 mayoral candidates, one ranked-choice voting system and zero DFL endorsements, this fall's Minneapolis city election is shaping up to be as unpredictable as ever. To make sense of it all, MinnPost local government reporter Peter Callaghan will break down the races and take your questions at our latest MinnPost Social, on Monday, August 7. MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz will moderate the event, which will also feature a guest appearance by MinnPost state government reporter Briana Bierschbach.
Sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, this MinnPost Social will take place at Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis, on August 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Light appetizers will be provided.
MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets starting Wednesday, July 26 at noon; others may buy them for $10 apiece starting on Friday, July 28.
Qualifying members may claim their free tickets using a promo code that will be emailed to them directly. Those who do not receive the email, or who become MinnPost members prior to the event, may contact Laura Lindsay to request the promo code.
General ticket sales begin Friday, June 28.
More information is available on our event page.
