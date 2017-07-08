Skip to Content

2017-18 MinnPost Social season kicks off with discussion of Minneapolis and St. Paul mayoral races

By Andrew Wallmeyer | 10:45 am
More than 120 MinnPost members and guests joined reporter Peter Callaghan and editor Andrew Putz for Monday night's MinnPost Social.

The 2017-18 MinnPost Social season opened Monday evening, when more than 120 people gathered at Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis to discuss the Minneapolis and St. Paul mayoral races with MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan and Briana Bierschbach.

MinnPost editor Andy Putz moderated the discussion, which touched on topics ranging from the impact of ranked-choice voting to the voter participation rates in different wards in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The event was the first of the 2017-18 MinnPost Social series, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share their insights with the public. The events are free for MinnPost members, $10 for nonmembers.

MinnPost reporter Peter Callaghan discussing this fall's local elections at Surly Brewing Co. Monday night.

