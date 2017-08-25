Ex-White House official Denis McDonough to headline MinnPost's 10th Anniversary Celebration
Former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough – who served under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017 – will be the featured guest at MinnPost’s 10th Anniversary Celebration.
McDonough, a Stillwater native, will be interviewed by MinnPost Editor Andy Putz on stage at the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in Minneapolis on Friday, Oct. 13, in a conversation that will offer his insights on the unique challenges of serving the president, the performance of Donald Trump’s White House and life as a Minnesotan in Washington, D.C.
The event is a fundraiser for MinnPost. Multi-ticket sponsorship packages to the event are on sale now; individual tickets will go on sale in early September. More information is available at minnpost.com/10.
McDonough was the last and longest-serving of Obama's five chiefs of staff, holding the position throughout Obama’s second term. Prior to that, McDonough served the Obama administration in a number of high-level national security positions.
Now a senior principal of the Markle Foundation, McDonough has recently been in the news talking about everything from the chief-of-staff's role in the White House to the Obama administration’s response to Russian hacking.
