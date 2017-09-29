29 donations needed to hit goal on last day of the Fall Member Drive
It’s the last day of the Fall Member Drive.
A huge thank you to the 96 readers who have already committed their financial support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom during the drive.
29 more gifts are needed today to hit the drive goal. These tax-deductible member contributions fuel MinnPost’s in-depth coverage of the politics and policies shaping Minnesota’s future.
Membership at any level — even $10/month or $5/month — is vital to MinnPost’s insightful news and expert analysis. Thank you to all members for your generous contributions.
Here are recent comments from current members about why they support MinnPost.
I support MinnPost because it supplies news I cannot find elsewhere. This is especially true of news originating in areas outside the metro. — Brynhild Rowberg, Northfield, MN
Excellent in-depth coverage of statewide issues. — Sonja Merrild, Grand Rapids, MN
I support MinnPost because I support journalism with integrity. It's that simple. — Brian Crist, Prescott, WI
I always tell my friends if they want the story behind a story they need to skip the blogs and read MinnPost. — Nancy Hassett, Big Lake, MN
It's my favorite source of level-headed, nonpartisan information for politics at the state Capitol and for education policy. — George Shuffelton, Northfield, MN
Most Commented