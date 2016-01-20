MinnPost 2017 Fall Member Drive closes on a high note, sets new membership record
The Fall Member Drive closed on a high note, ending with 151 gifts in support of MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom. That far surpasses the goal of 125 gifts set at the beginning of the drive and increases the total number of member households to 3,280, setting a new record for MinnPost.
A huge THANK YOU to the generous readers who gave during the drive, as well as those who’ve given at any point over the past year. MinnPost is only able to deliver insightful news and expert analysis on the important issues facing Minnesota thanks to member support at all levels.
For readers who meant to give during the drive, but didn’t get around to it, there’s no time like the present. MinnPost gratefully accepts — and relies on — donations from readers each and every day of the year.
Thanks again to all members, especially those who helped hit the drive goal.
During the drive, a number of supporters told us why they give to MinnPost. Here's a sampling of those comments.
Your articles are measured, intelligently-written, and have an ethos that I value. — Andrea E. Johnson, Lake Elmo
Informed, objective reporting. Intelligent analysis. — Belvin Doebbert, Glenwood
It is more important than ever that we all get a broad spectrum of news and information. That's why I contribute to MinnPost. — Patricia Deinhart-Bauknight, Minneapolis
I've been reading it daily for a couple of years and decided the time had come to support this news source. I get information from MinnPost that isn't available elsewhere. — Lisa Billingham, Bloomington
I find the articles interesting, well-written, and full of helpful information. — Marna Stevens, New Hope
