MinnPost kicks off Greater Minnesota reporting initiative
MinnPost is excited to announce the start of a new reporting initiative to cover the economic health of Greater Minnesota.
The initiative was made possible by a two-year $200,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust. Founded in 1944 by banker and community leader Otto Bremer, the St. Paul-based trust’s mission is to invest in people, places and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Since its inception, OBT has invested more than $600 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin.
The grant will allow MinnPost to produce a series of in-depth stories exploring the economic issues, and opportunities, that affect Greater Minnesota — examining the role that government, nonprofits, businesses, community leaders and individuals can play in addressing them.
MinnPost is kicking off the initiative with a story on an acute worker shortage that is affecting Southwest Minnesota, a region that’s come to be seen as the proverbial “canary in the coal mine” when it comes to the economic challenges facing communities throughout the state.
MinnPost’s economic vitality reporting initiative will be spearheaded by Gregg Aamot, a veteran journalist who has reported from every part of Minnesota during his career. As with all MinnPost stories, in addition to being published on our own site the articles will be freely available for republication by news outlets throughout Minnesota.
“We think this kind of reporting is critically important, and our primary goal is to see that it is read by – and impacts – as many people as possible,” said MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz. “Our goal is to complement the great work that is already being done by journalists throughout Minnesota with coverage that looks at the region as a whole, reporting stories that will resonate with readers no matter where they live.”
Apart from granting the funds to support this work, The Otto Bremer Trust will play no role in determining the focus or nature of MinnPost editorial content, in accordance with MinnPost’s editorial independence policy and the professional standards of the Institute for Nonprofit News.
