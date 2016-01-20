Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

October 2017 partner offers for MinnPost members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 02:36 pm

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Oct. 3 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our September offers:

  • Ordway —  In the Heights
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — 2017-18 season tickets
  • VocalEssence — Finlandia Forever
  • Minnesota Opera — Don Pasquale
  • The O'Shaughnessy — Rhiannon Giddens: The Freedom Highway Tour
  • Northrop — Malpaso Dance Company
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Send Me Hope

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Laura Lindsay

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising Coordinator. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization.