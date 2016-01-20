October 2017 partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and feature the following offers:
- Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to Minnesota Dance Theatre on the date of your choosing (Oct. 27 or Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. or Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.)
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to Discovery of Sight on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall
- Ordway - One pair of tickets to The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of reserved premium seats of Ari Melber: Politics, Governing, and the Law on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at noon
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of tickets to Gay Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
- Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Henry and Alice: Into the Wild on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Hamlet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
- VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to Bach & Bluegrass Jamboree on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. at Roseville Lutheran Church
- Minnesota Opera — One voucher for two tickets to The Marriage of Figaro on the date of your choice (Nov. 14, 17, 18, or 19)
- The O'Shaughnessy — One pair of tickets to James Sewell Ballet with the Ahn Trio on the date of your choosing (Nov. 3 or Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. or Nov. at 2 p.m.)
- Northrop — One pair of tickets to ODC/Dance: boulders and bones on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and one pair of tickets to ODC/Dance: The Velveteen Rabbit on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Send Me Hope 0n Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
- Artistry — One pair of tickets to the Music Man on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Oct. 3 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our September offers:
- Ordway — In the Heights
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — 2017-18 season tickets
- VocalEssence — Finlandia Forever
- Minnesota Opera — Don Pasquale
- The O'Shaughnessy — Rhiannon Giddens: The Freedom Highway Tour
- Northrop — Malpaso Dance Company
- Minnesota Orchestra — Send Me Hope
