September partner offers for MinnPost members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 02:16 pm

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 5, and feature the following offers:

  • Ordway —  One pair of tickets In the Heights on Tuesday, Sep. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of 2017-18 season tickets, which inclues Saturday night tickets to all three Season 37 performances: Gay Holiday Spectacular, Rise Up!, and Queen
  • VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to Finlandia Forever on Sunday, Sep. 24 at 7 p.m. at the American Swedish Institute
  • Minnesota Opera — One voucher for two tickets to Don Pasquale on the date of your choice (Oct. 10, 12, 14, or 15)
  • The O'Shaughnessy — Two pairs of tickets to Rhiannon Giddens: The Freedom Highway Tour on Wednesday, Sep. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Northrop — One pair of tickets to Malpaso Dance Company on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Send Me Hope 0n Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Sep. 5 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our August offers:

  • The O'Shaughnessy - Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
  • Northrop - Malpaso Dance Company
  • Ordway —  Engelbert Humperdinck: 50th Anniversary Tour and The Ohio Players
  • Artistry — Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Strauss' Salome

Laura Lindsay

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising & Membership Assistant. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization. Laura holds a BA from Cornell College.