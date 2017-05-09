Tickets on sale for MinnPost's 10th Anniversary Celebration featuring Denis McDonough
MinnPost celebrates 10 years of award-winning nonprofit news with a conversation featuring Obama White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. A Stillwater native, McDonough will sit down with MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz to discuss the unique challenges of his former role, his observations on President Donald Trump’s White House, and life as a Minnesotan in Washington, D.C.
McDonough was President Barack Obama’s last and longest-serving chief of staff, holding the position from January 2013 until Obama left office in 2017. Prior to that, McDonough served the Obama administration in a number of high-level national security positions.
Now a senior principal of the Markle Foundation, McDonough is a frequent voice in news stories on everything from the chief-of-staff position to the Obama administration’s response to Russian hacking, the conflict in Syria, and President Trump’s claims of Obama-ordered wiretapping.
Tickets are now on sale at the Cowles Center box office for this October 13 event.
This is a fundraiser supporting the award-winning journalism published by MinnPost. If you're interested in being a sponsor of this event, click here.
