MinnPost to celebrate 10th anniversary with Denis McDonough, Obama's longest serving chief of staff

By Tanner Curl | 10/02/17
Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, President Barack Obama
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
Chief of Staff Denis McDonough speaking with President Barack Obama in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in a 2013 photo.

On October 13th, MinnPost will mark a decade of nonprofit journalism with the 10th Anniversary Celebration, featuring an evening with Denis McDonough at the Cowles Center.

A native of Stillwater and President Barack Obama’s last and longest-serving chief of staff, McDonough will sit down with MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz to discuss the unique challenges of his former role, his observations on President Donald Trump’s White House, and life as a Minnesotan in Washington, D.C.

Tickets are on sale now at the Cowles Center box office. (MinnPost Gold and Platinum members can contact Tanner Curl at tcurl@minnpost.com to receive a code for a 20 percent discount.)

Multi-ticket sponsorship packages are also available and include a VIP reception, premium seating, and complimentary parking.

In addition to celebrating MinnPost’s accomplishments, this event is a fundraiser for our nonprofit newsroom. Those who can’t attend are encouraged to support MinnPost with a tax-deductible contribution.

Tanner Curl

Tanner Curl

Tanner Curl is MinnPost's development director. He oversees the organization's fundraising through membership, major gifts, and grants.