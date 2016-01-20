Making sense of the 2017 elections: Tickets to MinnPost Social now available
Want to make sense of the election results in Minneapolis and St. Paul (and get a sneak peak at 2018)? We do too. Which is why our next MinnPost Social, at Elsie's on Nov. 20, will feature MinnPost local government reporter Peter Callaghan breaking down all the results from the Nov. 7 voting. As a bonus, Callaghan will be joined by state government reporter Briana Bierschbach, who will offer a look forward to the 2018 election and the wide-open governor's race.
This lively question and answer session is part of our 2017-18 MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for $10 apiece.
MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets using the promo code emailed to them last week. Those who do not receive the email, or who become MinnPost members prior to the event, may contact Tanner Curl to request the promo code.
More information is available on our event page.
