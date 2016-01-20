Matching funds will double donations to MinnPost on Give to the Max Day
It's Give to the Max Day 2017. Those who value MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom and want to continue to enjoy our locally focused, nonprofit journalism are encouraged to include us in giving plans for the annual statewide day of philanthropy.
As a bonus, those who give through GiveMN.org will have their donations matched dollar-for-dollar by a MinnPost board member, up to $5,000.
And if that's not enough already, every scheduled gift will increase MinnPost’s chances of winning $1,000 or $10,000 Golden Tickets. (Fingers crossed!)
Reader support is absolutely vital to MinnPost's work illuminating the inner workings of civic institutions and holding the powerful accountable for their actions.
Thanks to those who already support MinnPost, and thank you for including us in your planning for Give to the Max Day 2017.
Most Commented