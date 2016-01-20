MinnPost raised $19,453 on Give to the Max Day
A big thanks to the 176 readers who donated $19,453 to MinnPost on Give to the Max Day 2017, GiveMN's annual statewide day of philanthropy. Support in donations of all sizes have been, and will continue to be, essential to our nonprofit newsroom.
We'd like to extend a special thank you to the anonymous MinnPost board member who matched the first $5,000 in gifts through GiveMN. It helped our scheduled giving get off to a strong start.
MinnPost is a reader-supported nonprofit. Member donations ranging from $5 to upward of $25,000 are our largest source of revenue. Our in-depth coverage of the issues facing Minnesota is only possible thanks to member support.
According to GiveMN, donors gave $20.6 million last Thursday, up from the $20.1 million raised for Minnesota nonprofits on Give to the Max Day in 2016.
