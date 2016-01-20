November 2017 partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and feature the following offers:
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of reserved premium seats for James Forman Jr.: Crime and Punishment in Black America on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at noon.
- VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to Welcome Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Apple Valley.
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of tickets to Gay Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
- The O'Shaughnessy — One pair of tickets to TU Dance on the date of your choosing: Nov. 17 or 18 at 8 p.m. OR Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
- Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Of Mice and Men on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ordway - One pair of tickets to The Illusionists Present: Adam Trent on tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Annie on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.
- Northrop — One pair of tickets to Hubbard Street Dance Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to Future Classics: Emerging Composers Spotlight on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Vanska Conducts MPR 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.
- Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to Zenon Dance Company on the date of your choosing: Nov. 10, 11, 17 or 18 at 7:30 p.m. or Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Nov. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our October offers:
- Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts — Minnesota Dance Theatre
- Cantus — Discovery of Sight
- Ordway - The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Ari Melber: Politics, Governing, and the Law
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Gay Holiday Spectacular
- Park Square Theatre — Henry and Alice: Into the Wild and Hamlet
- VocalEssence — Bach & Bluegrass Jamboree
- Minnesota Opera — The Marriage of Figaro
- The O'Shaughnessy — James Sewell Ballet with the Ahn Trio
- Northrop — ODC/Dance: boulders and bones and ODC/Dance: The Velveteen Rabbit
- Minnesota Orchestra — Send Me Hope
- Artistry — The Music Man
