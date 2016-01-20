Skip to Content

November 2017 partner offers for MinnPost members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 03:00 pm

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Nov. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our October offers:

  • Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts — Minnesota Dance Theatre
  • Cantus — Discovery of Sight
  • Ordway - The Simon & Garfunkel Story
  • Westminster Town Hall Forum — Ari Melber: Politics, Governing, and the Law
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Gay Holiday Spectacular
  • Park Square Theatre — Henry and Alice: Into the Wild and Hamlet
  • VocalEssence — Bach & Bluegrass Jamboree
  • Minnesota Opera — The Marriage of Figaro
  • The O'Shaughnessy — James Sewell Ballet with the Ahn Trio
  • Northrop — ODC/Dance: boulders and bones and ODC/Dance: The Velveteen Rabbit
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Send Me Hope
  • Artistry — The Music Man

