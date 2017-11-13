Scheduled gifts to MinnPost for Give to the Max Day will be doubled by matching grant
Like most other Minnesota nonprofits, MinnPost is gearing up for Give to the Max Day 2017 — the annual statewide celebration of generosity — this Thursday, Nov. 16.
But those who want to support MinnPost’s locally focused, nonprofit journalism on Give to the Max Day don’t have to wait until Thursday, as scheduled giving is already available via our page on GiveMN.org.
Those who schedule their gifts now or who give on Thursday will have their donations matched dollar-for-dollar by a MinnPost board member, up to $5,000.
In addition, every gift scheduled between now and Thursday will increase MinnPost’s chances of winning a $500 golden ticket. (Donations made on Give to the Max Day could result in MinnPost winning hourly $1,000 golden tickets. May the odds be ever in our favor!)
Member support has been the linchpin of MinnPost’s success in its first 10 years, and that will continue to be the case into the future.
Thanks to those who already support MinnPost, and thank you for including us in your planning for Give to the Max Day 2017.
