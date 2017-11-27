Three nonprofits to receive MinnPost advertising from most recent FAN Club vote
In our latest FAN Club giveaway, MinnPost Platinum members awarded two weeks’ worth of MinnPost advertising to three Minnesota nonprofits: Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, Catholic Charities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company.
Each of these winning organizations will receive advertising on MinnPost worth up to $1,200. During this voting round, MinnPost members nominated 15 organizations whose valuable work benefits Minnesotans in every area of the state.
Here’s some information about this voting period’s winning organizations:
- Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, based in St. Paul, is a group of congregations working to end homelessness through housing, shelter and advocacy.
- Catholic Charities, based in Minneapolis, is the local chapter of the national organization and works to be a leader at solving poverty, creating opportunity, and advocating for justice in the community.
- Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, based in St. Paul, produces work rooted in Jewish content that explores differences, illuminates commonalities, and fosters greater understanding among all people.
As a nonprofit ourself, MinnPost launched the FAN Club (Free Ads for Nonprofits) program in July 2016 to support our community and those who work to make it better, and to create a new way to thank our members for their ongoing financial support.
Our next FAN Club giveaway will take place in the spring. Voting will again be open to MinnPost Platinum members, who give MinnPost the equivalent of $20 or more per month. If you would like to participate, become a MinnPost Platinum member today. (MinnPost business staff and other members of their households are not eligible to vote.)
If you have questions about your membership status or the FAN Club program, please contact Development Director Tanner Curl at members@minnpost.com.
Most Commented