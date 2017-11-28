Year-end drive launches with goal of $75,000 (and $28,000 in matching funds)
Today we’re officially kicking off the 2017 Year-End Member Drive, MinnPost’s most important fundraising effort of the year.
Our nonprofit newsroom takes readers beyond sensational headlines and deep into the issues and stories that are shaping the future of Minnesota. That work is only possible thanks to member support.
To end 2017 on a high note, we need to raise $75,000 before Dec. 31. To hit that goal and keep MinnPost going strong into 2018, we’re asking readers to join, renew their support, or make an additional gift. Donations of all sizes — even $50 or $25 — are vital to MinnPost's continued success.
We’re also excited to announce that up to $1,000 of each donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to News Match, which is making $28,000 in matching funds available to MinnPost with the generous support of the Democracy Fund, the Knight Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
Those who give are encouraged to let us know why they support MinnPost’s work when they make their gift. We’ll share those comments in updates throughout the drive.
Readers who value the in-depth coverage MinnPost provides can help us get off to a strong start for the drive by making a donation of any amount right now.
