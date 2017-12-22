'Almanac' Quiz Show hosts MinnPost vs. Twin Cities PBS rematch
This Friday's episode of the current affairs program "Almanac" will feature a trivia rematch between a Twin Cities PBS squad, led by state Capitol reporter Mary Lahammer, and a MinnPost team, led by state Capitol reporter Briana Bierschbach. Celebrity contestants will compete for fame, glory and even a bit of cash for their favorite media organization. The Twin Cities PBS team prevailed in last year's contest.
This year, Team MinnPost includes Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, singer/writer/activist Maria Isa Pérez, and University of Minnesota VP for university and government relations Matt Kramer. Team Twin Cities PBS features Theater of Public Policy co-founder Tane Danger, Twin Cities News Talk producer Sam Sansevere, and Bush Foundation Community Network Vice President Duchesne Drew.
MinnPost Quizmaster Andrew Minck will referee the proceedings, and "Almanac's" David Gillette will provide scores and updates. "Almanac" hosts Eric Eskola and Cathy Wurzer oversee the proceedings.
The quiz episode will air Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. on Twin Cities PBS, and tpt.org/almanac following the broadcast.
