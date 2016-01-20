Skip to Content

December 2017 partner offers for MinnPost members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 08:49 am

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and feature the following offers:

  • Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to "Dot" on Friday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Northrop — One pair of tickets to Hubbard Street Dance Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to A Christmas Oratorio, one pair for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. and one pair for Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.
  • Cantus Vocal Ensemble — Two pairs of tickets to Christmas with Cantus on Friday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall.

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our November offers:

  • Westminster Town Hall Forum — James Forman Jr.: Crime and Punishment in Black America
  • VocalEssence — Welcome Christmas
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Gay Holiday Spectacular
  • The O'Shaughnessy — TU Dance
  • Park Square Theatre — Of Mice and Men
  • Ordway - The Illusionists Present: Adam Trent and Annie
  • Northrop — Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Future Classics: Emerging Composers Spotlight and Vanska Conducts MPR 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • Center for Dance & the Performing Arts — Zenon Dance Company

About the Author:

Laura Lindsay

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising Coordinator. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization.