More limited-edition thank you gifts for year-end donors
Last week, we announced that year-end supporters will receive exclusive "Top 5" lists from MinnPost journalists as a thank you for their tax-deductible donations.
We're also happy to highlight our new, limited edition 10th Anniversary mugs for those who become sustaining members at $5 or more per month (or a one-time contribution of $60 or more).
Why so many special thank you perks in addition to our regular member benefits? All told, member contributions provide the single largest source of funding for our nonprofit newsroom. We want donors to know just how much we appreciate their generous support.
And on top of it all, we still have challenge funds from News Match that will match up to $1,000 of any donation made to MinnPost by Dec. 31.
A big thanks to those who've already donated during the drive. We're encouraging donors to let us know why they support MinnPost's work. Here are a few highlights of what's been shared so far:
We need independent journalism sites. As a new resident of Minnesota, I'm impressed with your work and the variety of perspectives. — Suzanne Donovan, West St. Paul
Reliable, factual reporting. Knowledge of the state. In-depth analysis. — Peter & Maggie Reed, Minneapolis
I admire several of your great writers, such as Eric Black and Briana Bierschbach. — Pat Hagerty, Champlin
I have limited time to review state politics, and I find your articles insightful, with good, fundamental explanations. — Melanie Cole, Fergus Falls
MinnPost has a significant role to play as we must pay attention to what is happening on a variety of levels from local to national, and I have enjoyed the opportunity to read and think about the issues this publication has published online. — Mike Link, Willow River
