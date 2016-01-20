Why readers are supporting MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom during the Year-End Drive
With only 11 days left in 2017, we're entering the homestretch of the Year-End Drive.
While we've been highlighting a number of limited-edition thank you gifts during the drive, here's the No. 1 reason readers have for supporting MinnPost: the work of our nonprofit newsroom is vital to their understanding of the issues and policies shaping Minnesota.
Readers who value our work are encouraged to make a tax-deductible year-end donation by Dec. 31. Doing so will not only help us hit our goal of $75,000, but also make sure our team of talented journalists has the resources it needs to cover the important stories impacting our state in 2018.
When you give, be sure to let us know your reason for supporting MinnPost, and we'll include in future drive updates. Here's what a few supporters have said in just the past week.
It's important to support news organizations that provide broad, in-depth coverage of issues of the day. I especially appreciate Briana's coverage of the legislature. — Judith Erickson, Shafer
The reporting is very honest and witty. I always learn so much without feeling like someone is trying to persuade me or sway my opinion. — Anonymous supporter, Mahtomedi
I have been reading for a few years. I especially appreciate the intelligence and civility of the reader comments. — Kathy Anderson, Eden Prairie
I can trust it. It often gives news and information I don't find elsewhere. Professional staff. — Virginia Martin, St. Paul
The mug. I did it for the mug. Also, you know, all the great content. But mostly for the mug. — Matthew Becker, Roseville (Ed. note: fair enough, Matthew. The new mugs are pretty nice.)
