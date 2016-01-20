Dynamics of the rural-urban divide explored at MinnPost Social
The 2017-18 MinnPost Social season continued Wednesday evening, when more than 100 people gathered at the Happy Gnome in St. Paul to discuss the urban/rural divide in Minnesota. Featured at the event was MinnPost reporter Gregg Aamot, who covers economic vitality in Greater Minnesota.
MinnPost editor Andy Putz moderated the conversation, which touched on the degree to which metro and Greater Minnesota have similar — or different — agendas, the changing face of Minnesota's regional centers and challenges common to the state's non-metro regions, including affordable housing, childcare and broadband.
The event was the second of the 2017-18 MinnPost Social series, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share their insights with the public. The events are free for MinnPost members, $10 for nonmembers.
