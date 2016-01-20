January ticket offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Opera — One pair of tickets to Dead Man Walking on the date of your choice (Jan. 27, 28, or 30 or Feb. 1 or 3).
- Ordway — One pair of tickets to Spectrum Dance Theater presents A Rap on Race on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Tchaikovsky: Symphonies No. 2 & 5 on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m.
- VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to WITNESS: Of Such I Dream on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. at Orchestra Hall.
- The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University — Two pairs of tickets to Kevin Kling & Friends, "The Love Show" on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.
- Artistry — One pair of tickets to Noises Off on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our December offers:
- Park Square Theatre — Dot
- Northrop — Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
- Minnesota Orchestra — A Christmas Oratorio
- Cantus Vocal Ensemble — Christmas with Cantus
