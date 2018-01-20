'Justice, Redemption, and Empathy': Exploring the themes of Minnesota Opera's 'Dead Man Walking'
"Justice, Redemption, and Empathy: the Opera of Dead Man Walking" is the subject of an upcoming event featuring a panel discussion and musical excerpts from the Minnesota Opera's production of "Dead Man Walking," which will open Jan. 27.
The event, to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, is presented by Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Minnesota Opera and MinnPost.
"Dead Man Walking" Stage Director Joel Ivany will give an overview of the opera and introduce musical excerpts. The evening's panelists — Bradford Colbert and Kate Kruse of Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Morgan Stevenson of Ujamaa Place, and Deborah Jiang-Stein of the unPrison Project — will explore themes from the opera as they present themselves in the judicial system. The discussion will be moderated by Susan Albright, managing editor of MinnPost.
The free event at Mitchell Hamline Auditorium is open to the public, but registration is required. For more information and to register, go here.
