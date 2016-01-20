MinnPost Social: Gregg Aamot to discuss Minnesota's urban-rural divide Jan. 24
In the aftermath of the 2016 election, there was a lot of talk about the “urban-rural” divide in Minnesota. And yet, as we kick off another important election year, there still isn’t much agreement on what that phrase means — or how it affects the state’s policies, politics or economy.
To answer those questions (and more), join us for our next MinnPost Social on Jan. 24, which will feature Gregg Aamot, who spearheads our coverage of economic issues in Greater Minnesota. Moderated by MinnPost Editor Andy Putz, the event will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Happy Gnome in St. Paul.
This lively question and answer session is part of our 2018 MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Presale to MinnPost members begins Jan. 11. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on Jan. 15.
Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10.
Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent Jan. 11.
Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost member and contact Development Director Tanner Curl at members@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.
