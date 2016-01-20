MinnPost Social: Jan. 24 urban-rural divide discussion sold out to members
By Laura Lindsay | 02:13 pm
Our next MinnPost Social on Jan. 24 sold out during our members-only presale.
At the event, MinnPost reporter Gregg Aamot will discuss Minnesota's urban-rural divide with editor Andy Putz.
The event, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, will take place at the Happy Gnome in St. Paul from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
MinnPost members who didn't get tickets and members of the public who would like to attend may add their names to the waitlist.
More information is available on our event page.
Most Commented