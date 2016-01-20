Year-end drive inches closer to goal; donations still coming in by mail
Thanks to the generous support of more than 600 readers during the 2017 Year-End Drive, MinnPost is only $2,691 away from hitting our goal of $75,000. With donations still coming in, we could still get there in the coming days.
There's still time for you to help us over the top with a tax-deductible donation in support of MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom.
A big thank you to those who donated during the drive or any time in 2017. Member support makes it possible for MinnPost to provide engaged Minnesotans with in-depth reporting on the issues impacting our state.
Throughout the drive, we ask supporters to let us know why they're making their donations. Below is a sampling of what they said.
Best in-depth coverage of Minnesota stories. — Stephen Colton, New Hope
I value the professional journalism that goes into MinnPost. I also value the Minnesota news, especially the insight into Minnesota politics. — Richard Blake, Grand Rapids
Excellent reporting on items that interest me greatly, civics, government, and Minnesota news. — Alan Amdahl, Albany
Smart, thoughtful journalism. Never more important. I admire and savor the quality of the writing and appreciate the range of coverage, from politics to regional planning to culture broadly defined (including excellent coverage of the arts). — Kate Tyler, Minneapolis
Good journalism. I especially enjoy reading Eric Black. — Ginny MacKenzie, Roseville
Good local news and voices. A refreshing take on many national issues. — Daniel Shaw, Minneapolis
Great coverage of local and state news. — Gary Cohen, Golden Valley
To support high quality journalism, especially during these times when evidence-based reporting is under attack. — LaDonna Meinecke, Minneapolis
