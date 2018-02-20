Bid now: Digital auction open for two tickets to Super Bowl LII and pre-game party
A generous MinnPost supporter has donated two tickets to the 52 Live Pre-Game Party and Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. We're putting them up for a digital silent auction to the highest bidder, with the proceeds going to support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
The pre-game party starts at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday at the Armory and will feature a performance by Kelly Clarkson and all-inclusive food and beverages curated by Andrew Zimmern.
The tickets to Super Bowl LII are in Section 324, Row D, Seats 5 & 6, at U.S. Bank Stadium. (seat view). The fair-market value for each ticket is $4,999, plus a $99 fee.
Anyone interested can review full details and make your bid by 4 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 2. MinnPost will contact the auction winner by phone between 4-6 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 2. Delivery will be facilitated by staff.
A big thanks to the donor who is making this silent auction possible.
