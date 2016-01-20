February 2018 partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and feature the following offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Cardboard Piano on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Pirates of Penzance on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of tickets to Rigoletto on the date of your choosing, Mar. 24, 27, 29, or 31.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Debussy's La Mer, one for Friday, Mar. 2 at 8 p.m. and one for Saturday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — One pair of tickets to Rise Up! on Saturday, Mar. 24 at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
- The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University — Two pairs of tickets to Camille A. Brown & Dancers - ink on Friday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Artistry — Two pairs of tickets to Follies on Saturday, Apr. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Feb. 6 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our January offers:
- VocalEssence — WITNESS: Of Such I Dream
- The O'Shaughnessy — Kevin Kling & Friends, "The Love Show"
- Minnesota Orchestra — Tchaikovsky: Symphonies No. 2 & 5
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Spectrum Dance Theater: A Rap on Race
- Minnesota Opera — Dead Man Walking
- Northrop — Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
- Artistry — Noises Off
