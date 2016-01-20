MinnPost is hiring a Ph.D. to lead our audience development efforts
MinnPost, one of the country’s leading nonprofit news organizations, is looking to hire our first-ever Audience Development & Engagement Manager to help grow our audience and, by extension, the impact of our award-winning journalism.
This is a new position that is being created thanks to MinnPost’s participation in the Mellon/ACLS Public Fellows program, which gives recent Ph.D.s from the humanities and humanistic social sciences two-year staff positions at partnering organizations in government and the nonprofit sector.
Candidates are not expected to have prior experience in digital audience development, but are required to possess a commitment to high-quality, nonpartisan, public-service journalism and a passion for applying academic theory and research to real-world questions.
The position pays $67,500 per year plus benefits, and would start Aug. 1 or Sept. 4, 2018.
Interested candidates should apply to the American Council of Learned Societies by March 14. (ACLS is managing the application process; please do not contact MinnPost.)
For more information on the duties of the position and how to apply, refer to the Audience Development & Engagement Manager position description.
