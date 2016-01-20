MinnPost Social: Briana Bierschbach to discuss 2018 legislative session on Feb. 19
If you thought 2017 was bonkers, get a load of what’s in store for the 2018 session of the Minnesota Legislature: a fight over the lieutenant governor, the fallout over sexual harassment allegations, and the possibility there could be a tie in the state Senate.
All of which will be happening amid the specter of a historic 2018 election this November.
To get a better sense of who’s who, what’s what, and how the issues will play out at the Capitol, join MinnPost’s state politics and government reporter Briana Bierschbach from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Monday, February 19 at Elsie's in Minneapolis. She’ll share her insights and take audience questions about the upcoming session, the Minnesota political scene and the big election this fall.
This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar — and free appetizers.
Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins February 6. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on February 8. Admission is free for MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members and a guest. General tickets to the public are $10. Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent February 6.
Not a member yet? To get your free tickets, become a MinnPost member and contact Development Director Tanner Curl at members@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.
