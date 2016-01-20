MinnRoast 2018 sponsorship packages are now available
Planning is well underway for the 2018 edition of MinnRoast, our annual night of jokes, parodies, and laughs, which is set for Friday, April 27, at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
Individual sponsorship packages are now available and include tickets to the show and the exclusive see-and-be-seen pre-show reception at Rock Bottom Brewery, which is limited to sponsors, their guests, and MinnRoast’s talented cast.
This year's MinnRoast aims to be the best one yet. The creative team is hard at work penning skits and song parodies, as well as developing ideas for video shorts.
Notable names scheduled to appear this year include Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Tina Smith, former Vice President Walter Mondale, Rep. Tom Emmer, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, actress Sally Wingert (on video), actor Tyler Michaels, actress Michelle Hutchison, former MPR host Gary Eichten, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, and more.
Not only is sponsorship a hot VIP ticket, but it's also a vital way to provide tax-deductible support for MinnPost's nonprofit newsroom.
Individual tickets for MinnRoast 2018 will go on sale in early March and include the show, but not the pre-show reception. More details about the show will be announced in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, head to MinnRoast.com to learn more about sponsorship levels and benefits and make plans to join us on April 27.
If you have any questions, please email Tanner Curl at tcurl@minnpost.com.
