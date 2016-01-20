Skip to Content

A preview of the 2018 legislative session discussed at MinnPost Social

By MinnPost staff | 10:26 am
MinnPost photo by Andrew Wallmeyer
State Capitol reporter Briana Bierschbach answers a question at Monday night's MinnPost Social, as moderator Peter Callaghan looks on.

Over 75 MinnPost members and readers braved ice and snow to gather Monday evening at Elsie's in northeast Minneapolis to discuss the upcoming Minnesota Legislative session with MinnPost reporter Briana Bierschbach.

Bierschbach will be covering her eighth session — her fifth for MinnPost — and said the session is the public policy precursor to the 2018 election in which the governorship, other statewide offices and all House seats will be contested.

Given that the even-year session is not a budget session, Bierschbach said there is room to take on emerging issues such as abuse in senior care facilities and sexual harrassment in the House and Senate. There will also be attention to another bonding bill to invest in state construction projects, once the DFL and Republicans agree on how large that bill should be.

It will also be the first in-session opportunity for DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature to resolve contentious issues that led to a veto of legislative funding last spring and a dispute over the vacant office of lieutenant governor.

The event was moderated by MinnPost reporter Peter Callaghan. It was part of the 2017-18 MinnPost Social series, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, in which MinnPost journalists share their insights with the public. The events are free for MinnPost members, $10 for nonmembers.

