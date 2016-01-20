April 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, and feature the following offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Two tickets to Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour on Tuesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m.
- Northrop — Two vouchers for two tickets each to Alonozo King LINES Ballet on Tuesday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of premium reserved seats to Steve Schmidt: A Candid Look at Today's Headlines on Tuesday, May 1, at noon.
- Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to Liszt Piano Concerto on Saturday, April 14, at 8 p.m.
- Minnesota Opera — One voucher for two tickets to Thaïs on the date of your choosing: May 15, 17, 19 or 20.
- American Craft Council — Three pairs of passes to the American Craft Show at the St. Paul RiverCentre, good for one day free entry from April 20-22.
- VocalEssence — One voucher for two tickets to Rutter Returns on Saturday, April 21, at 8 p.m. at Cathedral of Saint Paul.
- The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University — Two pairs of tickets to Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don't Fail Me Now on Friday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.
- Cowles Center for the Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to Zonongo Flamenco Dance Theatre on the date of your choosing — April 6-8, April 13-15.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on April 3 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our March offers:
- The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Mermaid Theatre's Goodnight Moon & the Runaway Bunny
- Park Square Theatre — Pirates of Penzance
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Suzy Hansen: An American Abroad in a Post-American World and Nadine Burke Harris: Healing the Effects of Childhood Adversity and Trauma
- Minnesota Orchestra — Liszt Piano Concerto
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Rise Up!
- American Craft Council — American Craft Show
- Cantus — For the Beauty of the Earth
- Northrop — Houston Ballet — Swan Lake and Keigwin + Company Celebrates Bernstein
