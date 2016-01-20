Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

April 2018 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 01:40 pm

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on April 3 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our March offers:

  • The Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Mermaid Theatre's Goodnight Moon & the Runaway Bunny
  • Park Square Theatre — Pirates of Penzance
  • Westminster Town Hall Forum — Suzy Hansen: An American Abroad in a Post-American World and Nadine Burke Harris: Healing the Effects of Childhood Adversity and Trauma
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Liszt Piano Concerto
  • Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Rise Up!
  • American Craft Council — American Craft Show
  • Cantus — For the Beauty of the Earth
  • Northrop — Houston Ballet — Swan Lake and Keigwin + Company Celebrates Bernstein

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Laura Lindsay

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising Coordinator. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization.