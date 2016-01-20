MinnRoast 2018 show tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for MinnRoast 2018, our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring Minnesota politicians, journalists and media types.
This year’s show will take place Friday, April 27, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.
Scheduled to appear this year: Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Tina Smith, former Vice President Walter Mondale, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Keith Ellison, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, actress Sally Wingert, actor Tyler Michaels, actress Michelle Hutchison, vocalist Maria Jette, vocalist Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, former MPR host Gary Eichten, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, and more.
There are three ways to reserve your seat:
- Purchase a multi-ticket sponsorship via MinnPost.com (includes show + pre-show reception with special guests)
- Purchase individual show-only tickets online or over the phone via Ticketmaster
- Purchase individual show-only tickets in person via the State Theatre box office (box office purchases avoid Ticketmaster fees)
MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
