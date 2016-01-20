Skip to Content

MinnRoast 2018 show tickets now on sale

By Tanner Curl | 10:15 am
MinnRoast photos by Jana Freiband

Tickets are now on sale for MinnRoast 2018, our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring Minnesota politicians, journalists and media types.

This year’s show will take place Friday, April 27, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

Scheduled to appear this year: Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Tina Smith, former Vice President Walter Mondale, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Keith Ellison, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, actress Sally Wingert, actor Tyler Michaels, actress Michelle Hutchison, vocalist Maria Jette, vocalist Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, former MPR host Gary Eichten, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, and more.

There are three ways to reserve your seat:

MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.

