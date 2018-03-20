Spring Member Drive far surpasses goal; donations keep newsroom going strong
The Spring Member Drive closed on a high note, ending with 162 donations from readers in support of MinnPost's in-depth local news coverage. That far surpasses the goal of 125 donations set at the beginning of the drive and ensures our nonprofit newsroom has the resources it needs to keep our work going strong.
A huge THANK YOU to the generous readers who gave during the drive, as well as those who’ve given at any point over the past year. MinnPost is only able to deliver insightful reporting on the complex issues facing Minnesota thanks to member support at all levels.
For those readers who meant to give during the drive, but didn’t get around to it, MinnPost gratefully accepts — and relies on — donations from readers each and every day of the year.
Thanks again to all members, especially those who helped hit the drive goal.
During the drive, a number of supporters told us why they give to MinnPost. Here's a sampling of those comments.
An indispensable asset for anyone who wants to know what's going on in Minnesota! — Nancy Rockafellar, Pillager
Thank you for your commitment to deeper dives - your coverage matters more than ever in these times. — Brigid Riley, Minneapolis
I enjoy the variety of viewpoints and the in-depth coverage delivered to my mailbox every day. — Ginny Arthur, Champlin
I appreciate the fact that you monitor your comments and don't allow trolls. — Karen Sandness, Minneapolis
It's an excellent source for thoughtful news and commentary about Minnesota. Glad to help support its work! — Nathan Arnosti, Washingtion, D.C.
Your writers are quick, wry, historically savvy and keep me on my toes. Paying for their work is important for them and for respecting and preserving the honorable tradition of journalism. — Jon Skaalen, Stillwater
Thank you for reading and supporting MinnPost's local news coverage!
