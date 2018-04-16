Council Member Ellison joins Rep. Ellison for MinnRoast 2018 number
Rep. Keith Ellison joined us via video last year, but he's got his guitar tuned up, and will perform another parody on stage at this year's MinnRoast on April 27. Backing him on percussion will be his son, Minneapolis Council Member Jeremiah Ellison.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together at the Historic State Theatre to poke fun at the state of our state in parodies, video sketches, and monologues.
Joining the Ellisons in this year's show: Gov. Mark Dayton, Speaker Kurt Daudt, actresses Sally Wingert and Michelle Hutchison, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Rep. Tom Emmer, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, actor Tyler Michaels, radio personalities Gary Eichten and Brian "BT" Turner, and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
