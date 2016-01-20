Gov. Mark Dayton returns to the MinnRoast stage in 2018
Gov. Dayton's self-deprecating humor has been a staple at MinnRoast for a number of years. Whether it's "helping out" at his sons' restaurant in 2016, above, or starring in last year's "Hamilton" spoof, Dayton's performance is always a show highlight.
MinnRoast has become a can't-miss event of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing policymakers, entertainers, and journalists together to poke fun at each other and the state we love in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Gov. Dayton in this year's show on April 27 at the State Theatre: House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Sen. Tina Smith, award-winning actress Sally Wingert, Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
Most Commented