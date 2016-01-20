Happy Freyday: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey makes his MinnRoast debut
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s boundless enthusiasm will be on display for the first time at this year's MinnRoast variety show. Will he sing? Tell jokes? There’s only one way to find out.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, singers and journalists together to poke fun at each other in parodies, video sketches, and monologues. MinnRoast will take place on Friday, April 27 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
Joining Mayor Frey in this year's show: Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Tina Smith, Speaker Kurt Daudt, Mayor Melvin Carter, IVEY-award winners Sally Wingert and Tyler Michaels, former Vice President Walter Mondale, former MPR hist Gary Eichten and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
Most Commented