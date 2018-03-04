House Speaker Kurt Daudt takes the MinnRoast stage for the first time
MinnPost is happy to announce that Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt will be making his first-ever appearance at the Historic State Theatre for MinnRoast 2018. Will he sing, dance, or tell jokes? Order your tickets today to find out!
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing politicians, actors, and journalists together to poke fun at each other in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Daudt in this year's show on April 27: Rep. Keith Ellison, Gov. Mark Dayton, former MPR host Gary Eichten, award-winning actors Sally Wingert and Tyler Michaels, choral groups OutLoud! and Prairie Fire Lady Choir, and many more.
Multi-ticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a Gold member by donating $10 or more per month. Gold and Platinum members can email Tanner Curl to receive the discount code.
Most Commented